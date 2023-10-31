Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): Shankar Lal Sahu, a prominent social activist celebrated for his relentless service of cremating more than 100,000 unclaimed bodies, has taken a new path in his mission to serve the community by filing his nomination papers for the forthcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Hailing from the Vaishali Nagar Assembly segment, Sahu made a remarkable statement of intent on Saturday when he submitted a security deposit of Rs 10,000, comprising coins and currency notes.

For the past 35 years, Sahu has been a compassionate guardian of the deceased at the Ramnagar Muktidham in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, where he has ensured dignified farewells for those who had no one else to care for them. Emerging from a disadvantaged background, Sahu's journey is not confined to his selfless cremation services. He has also ventured into the world of acting and song writing for local movies, a passion he has harboured since childhood.

Speaking of his decision to enter the political arena, Sahu stated, "I am the one who has helped not only the living persons but also the dead. My purpose in contesting the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections is to combat corruption in our region, and I am determined to make a difference."

Sahu's noble actions have endeared him to the people of the area, who deeply respect his unwavering commitment to humanity. His remarkable journey from providing the departed with a dignified farewell to aspiring to fight corruption through politics exemplifies his dedication to public service and his unceasing quest to make a positive impact on society.

Talking to the media, Sahu said, "I work at Ramnagar Muktidham. There I cremate unclaimed dead bodies. I have been doing this for over last three decades. To date, I have cremated over one lakh dead bodies. People in the area know me for my selfless work. I am contesting the upcoming Chattisgarh Assembly elections to fight corruption in the area."

Talking about corruption in the area, Sahu said, "I am fighting elections from Vaishali Nagar area. There is no development work done here since ages. All the areas around have been developed, but this area remains backword. A pond here which can be transformed into a place of attraction for people, has become place where garbage is being dumped."

"Water from sewage tanks keeps on overflowing, emanating a very foul smell in the locality. I hope the people of Vaishali Nagar support me in this drive of making our area clean and developed," he added. Working on a monthly wage of Rs 12,000, Sahu has cremated over 80 bodies during the Covid pandemic as their own feared contracting the dreaded coronavirus.