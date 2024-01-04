Kondagaon: In a shocking incident, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) soldier posted at Kudur Camp in Kondagaon district of the state attempted suicide by shooting himself at his place of posting, sources said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Virendra Chinda, 55 years old, a resident of Sihawa of Dhamtari district. It is learnt that the CAF soldier shot himself with his service gun as a result of which he was seriously injured.

As soon as the fellow soldiers came to know about the incident, they shifted the injured soldier to the district hospital where the doctors referred him to a tertiary care hospital in Raipur for specialised treatment, an official said. The CAF jawan was posted in 5th Battalion F Company at Kudur Camp in Kondagaon. On Thursday morning, around 7.30 am, suddenly the sound of gunshot was heard in the camp.

When fellow soldiers heard the sound of firing, they all rushed towards the barracks where the jawan Virendra Chinda was lying in a pool of blood. Other soldiers immediately picked him up and took him to the district hospital. Sources said that no suicide note has been found from the spot. So it remains to be seen as to what led to the soldier take such an extreme step.

After the incident, apart from Kondagaon SP, the police team has reached the spot and investigation is being done at the spot. Kondagaon SP said that the jawan shot himself in the stomach and is being treated at the hospital. The case is being investigated, he said. Satish Bhargava, ASP Naxal Operation said that Jawan Virendra Chinda is posted in the sensitive area of Kondagaon.