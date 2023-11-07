BSF SOLDIER INJURED IN MAOIST BLAST SUCCUMBS A DAY LATER

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who was injured in an IED blast with two other polling personnel on Monday in Chhattisgarh died on Tuesday, an official said. Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyang Patel informed the media about the death. He was on his way to the polling booth when he was hit by a bomb planted by Maoists.

The jawan was identified as Chandraparakash Seval, a resident of Odisha's Balasore, who was immediately admitted to Narayana Hospital in Raipur by helicopter for treatment, however, he died on Tuesday. The martyred soldier was posted in the 94th battalion of BSF.

The IED blast took place at around 4 pm on Monday when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to their respective polling stations under the Chhotebethiya police station area, a police officer said.