BJP VOWS BULLDOZER ACTION AGAINST CRIMINALS IN CHHATTISGARH IF VOTED TO POWER

RaipurChhattisgarh The BJP leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel on Sunday said criminals have become fearless under the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh and promised to use bulldozers against such elements if the party is voted to power in the Assembly elections this year drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling party that dubbed the idea as “violent Over the past few years some Bharatiya Janata Partyruled states especially Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been using bulldozers to raze the houses of alleged rioters and antisocial elements While opposition parties and activists dubbed these demolitions as “selective the governments in those states defended the action saying these structures were illegalLashing out at the ruling Congress Chandel said “Criminals have become fearless in the Bhupesh Baghel government and the state has turned out to be a haven for them We assure the people of the state that if the BJP forms the government bulldozers will be used against crime and criminals The government will take stern actions against the offendersAlso read Slugfest between CM Baghel BJP s Raman Sing intensifies over Bastar model Reacting to the statement Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said I want to ask the BJP are you disenchanted with Modi ji Those who are talking about adopting Yogi s formula BJP leaders should tell whether they will follow the path of PM Modi or follow the path of CM Yogi Earlier BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal said If everyone needs to live happily in Chhattisgarh then bulldozer action has to be brought here too The politics of appeasement will have to be stopped Chhattisgarh is in 22nd position in population but it is in the top 10 in crime When the BJP government comes to power we will run bulldozers on the illegal properties of those doing illegal work