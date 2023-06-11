BJP SHAMELESS IN CALLING NATHURAM GODSE SAPUT OF INDIA CHHATTISGARH CM

Raipur Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP for being shameless in calling Mahatma Gandhi s assassin Nathuram Godse a saput worthy son of India If the BJP leaders hail Godse how can they embrace Mahatma Gandhi he askedHis statements come days after Union minister Giriraj Singh who while speaking in Dantewada city of Chhattisgarh on Friday termed Godse a saput of the country and said the assassin of the Mahatma was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was born in IndiaBaghel while addressing a convention of the ruling Congress workers from the Raipur division held as part of preparations of the state Assembly elections due by the yearend recalled that he had once asked BJP MLAs during a session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly to raise Godse Murdabad slogan but they failed to do it They call Godse a saput of IndiaHow shameless You and I can feel bad about it but Godse is their idol If you call Godse a saput then how can you embrace Gandhi the CM asked They have only one agenda conversion and communalism We have to counter them the CM said Elaborating on the incident in Chhattisgarh Assembly Baghel said I told them BJP leaders that you have accepted Mahatma Gandhi his spectacles and his lathi which is very good You are raising the slogan Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahe but for once can you say Nathuram Godse Murdabad But they could not say Godse Murdabad because they consider him their ideal and they have an old relationship with Naxalism he said He further said that on May 25 the anniversary of the 2013 Jhiram valley Naxal attack in which several Congress leaders and workers were killed he sought to know how the names of accused Naxalites Ramanna and Gudsa Usendi were removed from the final report They BJP have links with Naxalites Therefore they can shamelessly call Godse a saput of Bharat This is a fight of ideology the CM added PTI