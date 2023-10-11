Raipur: The BJP has packed a surprise even before the party goes to polls in Chhattisgarh. The saffron party has decided to field a long list of defeated candidates.

Surprisingly, the number is 13, which is considered 'unlucky' by many. BJP has so far announced a total of 85 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls. On August 17, the BJP released its first list of 21 candidates. Its second list of candidates released on October 9 comprises 64 candidates. But after the second list came, it became clear that the party was fielding many old faces including 13 defeated candidates. All of them lost their seats in the 2018 assembly elections.

The BJP's list of defeated candidates goes long. The candidates are Shyam Bihari Jaiswal(Manendragarh), Bhaiyalal Rajwade (Baikunthpur), Ramdayal Uike(Pali Tanakhar seat), Kedar Kashyap (Narayanpur), Mahesh Gagda(Bijapur), Prem Prakash Pandey(Bhilai Nagar), Dayaldas Baghel (Navagarh), Rajesh Munat(Raipur West), Vikram Usendi(Antagarh), Amar Aggarwal (Bilaspur), Sanyogita Singh Judev (Chandrapur), OP Chaudhary(Raigarh) and Motilal Sahu (Raipur Rural).

Commenting on ticket distribution, BJP state president Arun Sao said, "This list is a mix of experienced leaders and young faces. The party has chosen both young and experienced leaders as candidates. All assembly Every aspect has been discussed on the seat. All party workers will work together to ensure BJP's victory in the elections."

In the second list, tickets are given to three MPs and 15 former ministers. The party sees a neck-to-neck fight in five assembly seats in Bilaspur. The BJP's choice to field 13 defeated candidates evoked ridicule from Congress. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lost no time to take a dig at BJP's second list. He said that the BJP has given tickets to those leaders who were rejected by the voters in the last elections.