Raipur: BJP legislative party leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. BJP MLAs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state.

Earlier in the day, Vishnu Deo Sai offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Raipur. In the Jagannath temple, he conducted ritualistic worship of Lord Jagannath, Mata Subhadra, and Balaram Ji.

Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh announced the name of Vishnu Deo Sai as the next CM of Chhattisgarh during the BJP legislature meeting in Raipur on Sunday. Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes. He served as the state president of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines and Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters.