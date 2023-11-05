Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): The spectre of Maoist violence continues to haunt Chattisgarh ahead of November 7 assembly polls in the state where blood spilled on Saturday. Both the Centre and state governments' grim battle against Left Wing Extremism becomes all the more apparent amid their failure to address the security concern of 2,03,93,160 voters, who will exercise their franchise during polls.

Chhattisgarh's Moist problem appears to be deeper than it seems from the surface despite the Centre's tall claim of ridding the state of the clutches of Maoists who are scaring away people and politicians in the poll-bound state, especially in the hinterlands.

The Naxalites, known for their fierce anti-establishment stance, are serving 'diktats' to locals to boycott the elections and instead strengthen the ‘jantana sarkar’, a self-ruled parallel government they’ve established in certain pockets. However, the response to this call may be more nuanced than expected.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey's murder at the hands of Maoists on Saturday in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh is considered a blow to the Centre's efforts to crush the Moist insurgency. The Centre despite its grandiose plans to crush the Naxalite insurgency has largely failed to curb it the way it claimed.

The murder came a day after the BJP released its manifesto titled ‘Modi ki guarantee 2023’, which includes several promises including yearly financial assistance to married women, and providing cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 to poor families, on November 3.

It was made public by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has time and again assured that the Maoist menace in the country will be completely eradicated before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Shah has also cited figures to substantiate his claim. He said that the country had witnessed 2,258 incidents related to Naxal violence in 2009, which have sharply declined to 519 in 2021.

He claimed 'success' in containing Naxalites and attributed it to the twin strategies of the Modi government. One of the strategies of which Shah spoke is undertaking developmental works in the Maoist-infected areas as well as firm action against the Naxals.

The Centre has also come up with a surrender policy for Maoist insurgents. According to the government's announcement, if a Naxal surrenders with a weapon, he or she will get an additional incentive ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. Surrendered insurgents will also be eligible for Rs 1.5 lakh for professional training to start their businesses. The surrendered Maoists will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and food security scheme.

The killing of Dubey, vice-president of BJP's Narayanpur district unit, just before polls raised security alarm and shadow over authorities' effort to ensure 'a free and fair' assembly polls in the state.

Dubey, who was busy in the election campaign in Kaushalnar, was killed by Maoists. BJP leader Om Mathur termed the incident as 'targeted killing.' Earlier on October 20, BJP worker Birju Taram was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Sarkheda village in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Earlier this year, another BJP leader was murdered by Maoists in the Mohla Manpur district. According to the ultras, Birjhu Tarem was a police informer. Naxalites had threatened to enforce an election boycott. Banners warning people to stay away from polls have been put up 10 kilometers away from Kanker district headquarters.

The issue of Maoism, a far-left radical political and economic ideology, threatens to impact the voting in the state. In this context, the Maoists’ call to boycott the polls and support their parallel government is seen as an attempt to disrupt the democratic process and establish their influence.