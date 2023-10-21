Rajnandgaon: A Chhattisgarh BJP leader was on Friday shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mohla- Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district with former Chief Minister Raman Singh attacking incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the murder. The victim identified as Birjhu Taram from Sarkheda village was shot dead by the unidentified assailants on Friday evening while he was on a walk in the village.

While police have launched an investigation into the murder case to ascertain the motive behind the murder, local BJP leaders have said that Taram was killed for worshiping goddess Durga. Former Chief Minister Raman Singh targeted the Bhupesh Baghel government for the murder saying that the situation in Chhattisgarh is turning out to be “like West Bengal” adding that law and order in Chhattisgarh is “going from bad to worse”.

“The situation in Chhattisgarh became like West Bengal. As soon as the election season begins, pressure is being put on BJP leaders. Birju Taram near Aundhi who was a senior BJP worker was brutally murdered. He had welcomed me to my program in Mohla Manpur today itself and was also involved in the rally. His only crime is that he is a BJP worker. He contributes to the establishment program of Durga Mata. Some people had threatened him for the same,” Raman Singh said.

He said that the Baghel government was responsible for the murder adding that if action had been taken against those who made such threats in advance, such incidents would not have happened. Chhattisgarh BJP State President Arun Sao has called the murder of the BJP leader as target killing. Sao said that the “martyrdom of the BJP worker will not go in vain”.

“We will uproot the Congress government which is giving protection to Goondaraj and bring a government which ensures peace in the state,” he said. A Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson said that in the presence of Congress MLA Inder Shah Mandavi, “terrorist Sarju Tekam had said that he will cut and kill the BJP people who come to ask for votes”.

“Congress MLAs were present on the stage along with Tekam at that time. Today, on the last day of nomination, the implementation of the Congress leader's threat has also started,” he said. “BJP leader Birju Taram ji was murdered after entering his house. Undoubtedly, the responsibility of this brutal murder lies on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Bhupesh now wants to win the elections by using fear and terror as weapons. Encouraging terrorist Sarju proves this. There is mourning in BJP Chhattisgarh due to the demise of Shaheed Taram ji. Will not let their sacrifice go in vain. Only the elimination of the terrorist Congress would be a true tribute to the memory of Birju Taram ji,” added the BJP spokesperson.

Eyewitnesses said that unidentified people barged into the house of Taram and shot the BJP leader dead and fled away. The family members informed the police after which police reached the spot and started investigation. The incident is also being seen from the Naxalite angle. The deceased Birju Taram was the district vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha.