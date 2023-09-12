Chhhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dantewada on Tuesday to flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Chhattisgarh. After visiting the Danteshwari temple, Shah will kick off the Parivartan Yatra.

Shah will offer prayers at Danteshwari temple at 1 p.m. He is scheduled to rally during the Parivartan Yatra at 1.30 p.m. Starting from Dantewada, the Parivartan Yatra will cover a distance of 1,728 kilometres in Bastar, Durg and Raipur divisions in 16 days. During this period, the Parivartan Rath will pass through villages, cities and towns. The second leg of the yatra will start from Jashpur on September 15.

It will be inaugurated by BJP National President JP Nadda. During this period, the Parivartan Yatra will cover 1,261 kilometres in 13 days in the Bilaspur and Surguja divisions.

In both legs of the yantras, a distance of 2,989 kilometres will be covered in 87 out of 90 assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh. During the yatra, the BJP will hold 84 public meetings, 85 welcome meetings and seven road shows. Parivartan Yatra will conclude in Bilaspur.

The BJP, which had suffered a big loss on 12 assembly seats of Bastar in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, is trying to win all the seats of Bastar. For this reason, the focus of Union Ministers has been on Bastar since last year.

The PCC Chief Deepak Baij attacked the BJP saying the party won't be able to make a dent in Bastar. He also accused former CM Raman Singh of 'neglecting' Bastar and committing atrocities on the tribals. Baij further said Parivartan Yatra of BJP is not going to bring any change in Chhattisgarh.