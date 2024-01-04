BILASPUR HC HEARS PLEA OF DAMMANI BROTHERS IN MAHADEV APP CASE

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Bilaspur High Court heard a plea of the arrested Dammani brothers on the Mahadev App case on Wednesday. Following this, the court has reserved its decision after the completion of the hearing on the bench of Justice NK Chandravanshi.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested both brothers in the alleged Mahadev App case. Their bail plea was rejected by the special court of the ED in Raipur before both brothers filed a bail petition in the High Court. The bail petition is being heard in the High Court by Justice NK Chandravanshi, who chose to reserve its decision on the bail petition.

Meanwhile, ED arrested both accused in the last week of August for allegedly engaging in crores of rupees in the Mahadev Satta App. On August 23, 2023, the ED team conducted raids in Raipur and Durg and arrested hawala traders Anil and Sunil Dammani along with ASI Chandrabhushan Verma and Satish Chandrakar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.