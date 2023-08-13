BIHAR YOUTH MURDER CASE ROBBER WIFE FATHER IN LAW POISONED HIM ARRESTED

Buxar (Bihar): In a new twist in the murder of a youth, the youth moments before dying was made to do a video, in which he was forced to allege that he was assaulted by his neighbours. However, now it has come to light that the youth's wife and his father-in-law poisoned him, following which the duo were arrested by the Buxar Police.

Police said that one Chandradeep Sah, a resident of the Parmanpur village in Bihar's Buxar district died on August 11. It was reported that the youth had a fight with his wife and a neighbour, who intervened, assaulted the youth, following which he died. The Buxar Police sent his body for post-mortem and started investigating the case.

Also read: Man beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Assam's Hojai district; 6 arrested

Almost 72 hours after the youth's death, a new video has surfaced in which the youth is pleading for help. Police said that his wife and his father-in-law poisoned him and forced him to make a video and level charges against the neighbour so that the duo would escape action from the cops.

According to police sources, the youth tied the knot two months ago. They said that his wife was a robber. "She was about to steal things from the house and then leave it. The woman gave Sah poison through food, following which his condition deteriorated and he vomited multiple times. In this condition also, the wife and her father made the youth do a video," sources added.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said that so far the investigations have revealed that Sah's wife and father-in-law are involved in his murder. "We have apprehended the duo and they are remanded to judicial custody by a local court. Strict action will be taken against the guilty and no one will be spared," the SP added.

Also read: Rajasthan man kills wife, son, then attempts suicide by consuming pesticide