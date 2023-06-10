BIHAR IAS OFFICER SANDEEP KUMAR JHAS WIFE ACCUSES HIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COURT ORDERS FIR

Korba A local court in Korba district of Chhattisgarh has ordered registration of an FIR against 2014 batch IAS Sandeep Kumar Jha whose wife has accused him of domestic violence dowry harassment and unnatural sex Jha is an IAS officer of Telangana cadre and is originally a resident of Darbhanga district of Bihar His wife has made the said allegations against Jha and had made a complaint to Korba SP in this matter However she alleged inaction by the police and later approached the court of law through her advocate Shivnarayan Soni It is learnt that the court has ordered to register an FIR against Jha The court has ordered to register an FIR in the Korba Civil Line police station in the matter Also read Uttarakhand Granddaughter of former PM VP Singh accuses husband inlaws of dowry harassmentThe couple had married in Darbhanga Bihar in the year 2021 Jha s wife said that after marriage she was continuously harassed for dowry by her husband She has also accused Jha of domestic violence and having unnatural sex with her In her complaint the IAS officer s wife said that Jha demanded a huge amount of cash gold and silver jewelry in dowry at the time of marriage She further alleged that her husband also took branded clothes fridge washing machine TV and furniture in dowry for which her family had to spend more than Rs 1 crore on the marriage The court order directing for registration of FIR against Jha comes two days after senior IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai was booked for allegedly forging the signatures of two chief secretaries of two union territories on his Annual Performance Assessment Report APAR