Raipur: Ahead of next month's Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said if his party Congress retains power in the state, loans of farmers will be written off. The party had made a similar promise ahead of the 2018 assembly polls to the farmers.

Addressing an event in the Sakti assembly constituency, Baghel urged people to re-elect the Congress to power so that the party's government writes off loans of farmers like it did after its victory five years ago. The Baghel government had earlier said it fulfilled the 2018 promise and waived agriculture loans worth Rs 9,270 crore of 18.82 lakh farmers in the state.

Addressing the public meeting, the CM said, "Farmers must be empowered. So, today I announce that just as we had earlier given a loan waiver to the farmers, once again there will be a loan waiver to the farmers from the Congress government." So far, the Congress has made four key announcements -- caste census, procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre, houses for 17.5 lakh people, and now a farm loan waiver. "We will give many more guarantees," Baghel said.