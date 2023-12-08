Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was summoned to Delhi to explain reasons for the Congress's defeat in Chhattisgarh, raked up 'EVM tampering' issue seeking justification from the saffron party about its anger over the charge.

"Whenever Congress or anyone else asks questions regarding EVM tampering, BJP gets irritated. BJP should tell why it gets irritated by asking questions on EVMs?" Baghel said.

​Meanwhile, the Congress party is doing 'post-mortem' over its defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Among three states, Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government was most favourably suited to win the assembly polls this time. The party's defeat has proved poll prediction wrong and left Congress scouting for reasons for the defeat.

When media persons asked Bhupesh Baghel about the reasons for the defeat, Baghel appeared a little angry on Thursday. "I don't know what to say about how the defeat happened. I'll be able to tell you why we lost after my return from New Delhi," he said.

On being asked about party veterans TS Singh Deo and Amarjeet Bhagat's revelations about factionalism as being the reason for the defeat, Baghel nearly ducked the query. Baghel was left embarrassed when a reference to Singh Deo's statement was made regarding the Deputy CM's take that if he had been the Chief Minister, the defeat would not have happened. "I do not know what both of them said. I will be in a position to tell you the reason for the defeat upon my return from Delhi," Baghel reiterated.

Baghel took a jibe at the BJP over its 'bulldozer action' in Raipur. He said it was not a good idea to destroy the houses of the poor. In a crackdown on illegal encroachment in Raipur, the administration has razed houses with bulldozers.