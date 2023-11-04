Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Days before phase 1 of Assembly elections in the state, Naxalites allegedly killed a BJP leader in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The slain has been identified as Ratan Dubey, vice-president of BJP's Narayanpur district unit. As per the initial inputs, the incident took place in the Kaushalnar area. A senior police official said a team has reached the spot to investigate the murder. Dubey had gone out for an election campaign in Kaushalnar when he was gunned down by alleged Maoists.

Dubey was the District Panchayat member of Dhodai area. The first phase of voting is to be held in this area of Chhattisgarh on November 7. The reason behind the murder has not been revealed yet. Earlier this year, another BJP leader was murdered by Maoists in Mohla Manpur district. According to the ultras, Birjhu Tarem was a police informer.