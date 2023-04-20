BASTAR ACID ATTACK CASE POLICE PROBING PERSONAL ENMITY ANGLE

Bastar A day after 13 persons including a bride and her groom suffered burn injuries after an unidentified person threw an inflammable acidlike substance on them during the wedding ceremony in Bastar police are trying to determine whether the attack was an outcome of personal enmity and if the liquid was actually acid or something elseSpeaking to reporters Bhanpuri SDOP Ghanshyam Kamde said that the incident took place at around 7 pm on Wednesday adding that the attacker might have taken advantage of the dark as there was a power outage at that time and the marriage rituals were being performed with mobile flashlights and lamps Bastar Police has reached the spot along with a forensic team and is inquiring locals as to whether there was any personal enmity that had resulted in the attack police sources said Also Read Cop sustains injuries while trying to diffuse IED in BijapurThey further revealed that the forensic team is in the process of determining whether the flammable liquid thrown on the victim is acid or not Police have recovered a box of inflammable substances from the spot sources said adding that the forensic team is also examining the clothes of the bride and groom for further clues Police said that the incident took place in the Chhote Amabal village under Bhanpur police station limits during a wedding ceremony Groom Damrudhar Baghel 25 bride Sunita Kashyap 19 and 10 others received minor burn injuriesFollowing the incident Narayanpur Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap who was present at the wedding rushed the injured to hospitals in a vehicle of his convoy While the bride and the groom were taken to a hospital in Jagdalpur for further treatment the rest of the injured were provided with medical treatment at the Bhanpuri hospital