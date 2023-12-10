Sai (59), a prominent tribal face of the BJP, will be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh as he was picked as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in the state during a meeting of the 54 newly elected party MLAs here earlier in the day. Baghel wrote on X in Hindi, Congratulations and best wishes to Kunkuri MLA and senior BJP leader Shri Vishnu Deo Sai ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I wish that you take forward the journey of justice and progress of Chhattisgarh as the Chief Minister. @vishnudsai.