ANTI HINDU SENTIMENT INGRAINED IN CONGRESS DNA GIRIRAJ SINGH

Raipur: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed the Congress for declining the Ram Mandir inauguration invitation saying the anti-Hindu sentiment of the grand old party is present in its DNA.

Singh said that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge were invited for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony but the leaders declined because they are anti-Hindu.

"At that time when the Somnath temple was being reconstructed, India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had refused to visit it. It was Dr Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, who overruled Nehru and attended the Somnath temple inauguration. So, the anti-Hindu sentiment is in their DNA,'' Singh said.

Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh, is set to hold two meetings with rural development, land resources and panchayat department officials at New Circuit House in Raipur Civil Lines and Korba. He will spend the night at NTPC Guest House in Korba.

Singh is scheduled to take part in a cleanliness drive at the local temple on January 14 and then participate in the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme at Dhongdarha village of Korba and Ranjana village of Katghora.