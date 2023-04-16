ANNOYED WITH LOANS MAN CLIMBS ONTO 40 FEET HIGH TREE BROUGHT DOWN AFTER AFTER 9 HOURS

Janjgir Champa Chattisgarh Frustrated with his money lender not settling his loan for years a man climbed onto a 40 feet tall tree in the Rainpur village of Chattisgarh s Janjgir Champa district on Sunday sending the local police and villagers into a tizzyAccording to police the man identified as Ram Gopal Yadav a resident of Madanpur village of the district climbed onto the tree at around 3 am on Sunday and started screaming and telling his family members to repay his loansApprehensive that things may take a tragic turn with Yadav sitting precariously on a branch of the tree locals informed the police who reached there along with SDRF personnel A large crowd gathered at the spot as police SDRF personnel and Yadav s family members including his wife tried to convince him to get down from the tree But their effort went in vain as Yadav refused to get down from the tree He kept saying that he went to Uttar Pradesh with his wife to work in a brick kiln where the owner made him a debtor by fraudulent means and also refused to pay him his wageAs Yadav kept speaking about his troubles the night passed and it was not until nine hours after he climbed onto the tree Fire Brigade personnel were able to bring him down RK Rathore head of the local civil defence team at around 10 am food was given to him Speaking to reporters his wife Anita Yadav said that he has been suffering from mental health issues and there was no dispute over his loan which will be settled after type rejoin work at the brick kiln