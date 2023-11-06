ANJORA A CHHATTISGARH VILLAGE THAT ELECTS TWO MLAS AT A TIME

Rajnandgaon: A nondescript village in Chhattisgarh gets all the limelight whenever the election date nears. The voters in Anjora village elect two MLAs once in five years. As Chhattisgarh gets ready for polls tomorrow, Anjora, situated between two assembly constituencies and falls on the border of the Durg and Rajnandgaon districts, is in the limelight again.

This village is divided only by roads and some areas of two districts. On one side of the road, a few families that come under the Rajnandgaon constituency reside. Some other families that come under the Durg rural constituency live on the other side.

This village is situated on Mumbai-Howrah National Highway 53, about 10 km away from Durg city. This village is governed by two panchayats, Anjora Gram Panchayat (Rajnandgaon) and Anjora Kha (B) Gram Panchayat (Durg).

Candidates of both constituencies campaigned in Anjora village before the poll. Sometimes, people get confused because candidates from both constituencies come to the village for election campaigning. Posters and banners of the candidates can be seen throughout the village.

The village head of the Anjora Panchayat (Rajandgaon side), Anju Sahu, who is from the Congress, said, "The village is divided by roads. People here live peacefully and celebrate festivals and other occasions together. sahu's ancestral home is in the Anjora B area, which votes for the Durg rural seat. While his in-laws vote for the Rajnandgaon constituency.

For the unversed, the Rajnandgaon district was formed in 1973 by separating it from Durg district. Since then, this village has been divided into two panchayats. Both Rajnandgaon and Durg Rural are key constituencies where high-profile candidates like former Chief Minister Raman Singh and current state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu are in the fray.