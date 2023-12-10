AMIT SHAH VOWED TO MAKE VISHHU DEO SAI A BIG MAN DURING POLL CAMPAIGN IN CHHATTISGARH

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to make Vishnu Deo Sai a big man during the election campaign in Kunkuri. Vishnu Deo Sai had forgotten that promise, but today when the name of the CM's candidate was announced, Amit Shah's words started echoing in Sai's ears.

"Aap inko (Vishnu Deo Sai) vidhayak banado, unko bada aadmi banane ka kaam hum karenge (you make him MLA, we will make him a big man)," said Mr Shah while addressing a poll rally in Kunkuri - the seat Mr Sai won by defeating Congress' sitting MLA UD Minj by a margin of 25,541 votes.

Amit Shah had promised during the campaign that "if you elect Vishnu Deo, I will make him a big man. Both the public and Sai considered the matter to be merely a part of the election campaign. When BJP observers announced Sai's name for the CM's post in the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Sai recalled the Amit Shah's promise. He fulfilled the promise he had made to himself and the public. Sai will take oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

BJP intends to make Chhattisgarh win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by giving a chance to new faces in 2023. Keeping in mind the way Congress has formed the Indian alliance at the national level, the BJP has already started preparations for 2024. The way the party has promoted Sai, it is clear that it wants to take the message to the people that it stands by the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' Congress and other parties have been accusing the BJP of indulging in upper-caste politics for a long time. With this move, the BJP has put an end to the claims of the opposition.

Sai started his political journey as an ordinary worker, MLA, MP and then CM. When even an ordinary worker of the BJP can reach this position then why not other workers? With this thinking the enthusiasm among BJP workers will double, the party felt.

In 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party will move forward with the same enthusiasm of the workers and will gear up to defeat the India alliance. Sai is not only a big leader of the tribal society, but has also held the post of Union Minister. By making him the CM, the party wants to promote its image to win the hearts of tribals and win more Lok Sabha seats in the state.