Adani coal mine: Bilaspur police stop Congress leader from visiting Hasdeo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The continuous conundrum over cutting of trees in Hasdeo forest seems to be reaching a point of no return with political parties locking horns. A Congress delegation on Sunday was barred from reaching the place.

As per reports, Bilaspur police stopped the team at Limha Toll Plaza. An argument took place between cops and the agitated leaders but to no avail.

Congress District President Girish Dubey said, "Now we will have to take permission from the police administration at every step. This is Narendra Modi's guarantee. Police officers can stop you anywhere. It's been not even a month since the BJP came to power in the state, but there is absolute dictatorship something that is rare elsewhere."

He also took potshots at industrialist Gautam Adani who is setting up cold mines in the area. "Under Adani's rule Congress people cannot meet villagers. They cannot go to see the deforestation. This clearly shows that you are doing something wrong," he added.

State Congress President Deepak Baij accused BJP of cutting the forest in Hasdeo and driving away the tribals from there. He said, "The BJP government wants to evict tribals. They are facing atrocities under a tribal Chief Minister (Vishnu Deo Sai). But I cannot be stopped. I will meet the victims. The poor tribals will definitely suffer. There will be a huge impact on environmental protection. This movement will gain momentum in the entire state. Cutting of trees will definitely benefit the industrialists. But it will cause a lot of problems to the poor and the tribals."