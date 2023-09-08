AAP RELEASES FIRST LIST OF 10 CANDIDATES FOR CHHATTISGARH POLLS STATE UNIT CHIEF HUPENDI TO FIGHT FROM BHANUPRATAPPUR

Raipur: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released its first list of 10 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls that will be held at the end of the year. Five of these seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Among the 10 candidates are the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's state unit chief Komal Hupendi and farmers' leader Tejram Vidrohi.

"First list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh elections is out. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal," the party wrote on X, formerly Twitter, where the list was released. In the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates but all them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party after 15 years in power.

Hupendi, who lost from Bhanupratappur (ST) seat in 2018 has been fielded from there again. He had joined the AAP in 2016 after quitting his government job as cooperative extension officer, a party functionary said. A native of Mungwal village in Bhanupratappur area, Hupendi has an MA degree from a Bilaspur college and was selected in 2008 as cooperative extension officer through Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), he said.

Vidrohi has been fielded from Rajim seat and Anand Prakash Miri, who is heading the party's poll manifesto committee, from Akaltara seat. The other candidates whose names have been announced are Baloo Ram Bhawani (Dantewada-ST), Narendra Kumar Nag (Narayanpur-ST), Vishal Kelkar (Korba), Raja Ram Lakra (Pathalgaon-ST), Khadagraj Singh (Kawardha), Surendra Gupta (Bhatgaon) and Leos Minj (Kunkuri-ST).

Kelkar had contested 2018 assembly polls from Korba seat as an independent candidate and polled 4,859 votes, he said. In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 68 seats, while the BJP was victorious on 15 seats. Last month, the BJP released its first list of candidates for 21 seats for the Chhattisgarh polls. The ruling Congress is yet to announce its list of candidates. The Election Commission of India has not declared the poll schedule for Chhattisgarh as yet. (PTI)