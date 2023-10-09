9 YEAR OLD CHHATTISGARH GIRL SWIMS FOR 5 HOURS AT A STRETCH ENTERS NAME IN GOLDEN BOOK OF RECORDS

Durg: Amid India's spectacular in the Asian Games 2023, a 9 year old girl from Durg district of Chhattisgarh has created a world record in swimming by registering her name in the Golden Book of Records by swimming in water for 5 hours, sources said. Tanushree, hailing from Purai village of Durg district has brought laurels not only to Chhattisgarh but also to the entire country.

Tanushree made this record by swimming continuously in water for 5 hours. Sources said that officials of the Golden Book of Records were also present at the time of the world record on Sunday. The visiting officials from the Golden Book of Records conducted a video recording of Tanushree's swimming as part of the documentation exercise.

A large number of villagers and public representatives were present on the spot to encourage Tanushree. As soon as Tanushree came out of the pond after making the record, locals welcomed the young girl with applause. After this, the team of doctors conducted medical examination of Tanushree. Talking about her rare feat on the occasion, Tanushree said, “I have made a world record in the field of swimming. In the future, I want to make a record of swimming for 12 hours”.

Tanushree Kosare, a swimmer of Floating Wings Swimming Academy of Purai, used to swim in the village pond for 7 to 8 hours every day. Alok Kumar, member of Asia Golden Book of Records, said that the Golden Book of World Records award is given to the person who does unique work in the country and the world.

Kumar informed that the 9 year old girl has achieved this feat for five consecutive years. “She has made a world record by swimming for an hour. Soon after the entire process, Tanushree will also be given a certificate," he said. Pertinently, Purai village of Durg has its own special identity in sports and top quality players.