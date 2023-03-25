Bastar: As the Central Reserve Police Force celebrated its 84th Raising Day at the Karanpur CRPF Cobra Battalion in Bastar district headquarters in Chhattisgarh on Saturday Mar. 25, a group of 75 women CRPF commandos traveled over 1800 km to the venue on bikes all the way from Delhi to signify women power in the force. The team of CRPF women commandos who started the journey Delhi's India Gate on March 9, reached Jagdalpur early Saturday morning to participate in the CRPF's 84th Raising Day.

The team of women bikers reached Bastar at 6:00 am today after traveling a distance of 1848 kilometers through five states. The women CPRF commandos in black dresses riding the Royal Enfield motorcycles was a treat to watch as they waved at the commuters along the roads in Jagdalpur. Significantly, three daughters of Chhattisgarh are included in the team of the 75 women commandos including Sara Kashyap, hailing from Rajurgaon area of Tokapal block in Bastar district, a Naxal hotbed.

The CRPF has deployed Bastariya Battalion in Bastar to take on Naxalites. The Battalion was deployed a few years ago in which local youths and women are deployed and Sara is one of them. The CRPF on Saturday celebrated its 84th Raising Day in Jagdalpur Chhattisgarh. Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed the CRPF personnel on the occasion, said it was a proud moment that the Raising Day was held in Chhattisgarh for the first time.

The Home Minister said that the Left Wing Extremism was on its way out in the country due to the efforts of the CPRF. He also made a special mention of the women wing of the CRPF which he said symbolizes women empowerment in the over 3 lakh force.