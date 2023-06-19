26 INJURED AS SPEEDING BUS RAMS INTO BRIDGE IN CHHATTISGARHS RAIGARH

Raigarh: In all, 26 people suffered injuries and two sustained severe injuries after a speeding bus lost control and rammed into a bridge in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. The accident took place at a bridge near Gharghoda in Raigarh district. According to the police, the mishap occurred after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge.

"A total of 26 people were injured. Two critically injured have been shifted to Raigarh medical college," SDOP Deepak Mishra said The accident was so severe after hitting the bridge, the front and left sides of the bus were completely damaged. The bridge was over the railway track," SDOP said.

It may be recalled that on June 13, four boys died after a truck knocked them down in Chattisgarh's Korba district. The incident took place when the four teenagers were sitting on the roadside. According to the police, the four teenagers were friends, who were together on the scene of the mishap, two teenagers were standing on the roadside while the other two were sitting on a parked motorbike when the ghastly accident took place.

Road accidents are on the rise in Chhattisgarh. On Sunday, a speeding truck hit siblings riding a bike in the old Bhilal police station area. In the accident, the brother and sister were seriously injured. Passersby, who witnessed the accident, shifted them to nearby Supela Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.