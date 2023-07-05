Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : Due to the fake paramedical college in Chhattisgarh, the future of the youth is at the stake there. Alarmingly, about 22 fake paramedical colleges are running in Chhattisgarh, sources said. They offer courses for lab technician, labor attender, operation theater technician, X-Ray technician and dresser.

Students do such courses for their future employment. But now thousands of students who have taken admission in Paramedical College are disappointed. They say that the institute has not taken the exam for two years. Now the future is looking dark. Many promises were made by the institutes before admission. But no facility is provided later. However, a fee of upto Rs 50,000 rupees is being collected.

Many students are from families whose economic condition is not good. They mobilised loans and paid the fee. Now that the matter of fake paramedical college has surfaced, their hopes were dashed and their families were in deep shock. "I am the son of a farmer's family. Collected money with great effort and paid the fees. I have given the first year exam, but till now the result has not come," said a student.

Another student said that Rs 50,000 fees was taken from him and a scholarship was promised to him, but till now the course has not been completed even though time has passed. The students are also worried that only a little bit of theory was taught but there was no practical training. It was despite their assurance of 6 months of theory and 6 months of practical.

Fake promises were on Rs 10,000 scholarship per month, placement along with internship, but there was not even proper classroom teaching, the students alleged. Examinations have not been held in the Paramedical College being run in Chhattisgarh for the last 2 years. Student organizations have also complained to the Health Minister and to the Chief Minister.

“The government should immediately close such institutions. An FIR should be lodged against the operators and they should be sent to jail. If the administration does not take action, we will go to the judiciary." - Pradeep Sahu, State President, Ajit Jogi Yuva Morcha. Meanwhile, students are threatened that if they complain to the media, they will not get the degree.

"Students are not able to come forward openly. The operators of fake institutes may not allow them to complete their courses. Fees will be confiscated. It is also suspected that some people are politically connected." - Dr. Rakesh Gupta, President, Indian Medical Association. Sources said that the Medical Education Department has recognized only 7 private colleges for imparting paramedical courses in Chhattisgarh.