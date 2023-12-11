Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Two CRPF jawans were injured in an Impoverished Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhatisgarh's Sukma district this morning.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that the jawans were deployed for ensuring security during road construction. The injured jawans have been given first aid and now preparations are on to airlift them to a hospital.

Chavan said that a joint team of CRPF 217 unit and Cobra battalion 208 unit was dispatched from Dabbamarka police camp under Kistaram police station area to provide security in the ongoing road construction work in the area. The security forces were on their way to Salatong and were conducting a search operation. At around 10:15 am, the jawans stepped on an IED planted by Naxalites near Salatong following which the explosion occurred.

Two jawans were seriously injured in the blast. The other jawans took them to the nearby police camp where they were given first aid. After this, preparations are being made by Sukma Police to airlift the two to a hospital for treatment. It is being told that both of them suffered serious injuries.

Naxalites have always been using IEDs to attack security forces in various districts of Bastar division and often soldiers are being injured. Sometimes villagers and cattle step on the IEDs planted by Naxalites leaving them injured.