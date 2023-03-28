Kanker (Chattisgarh) : Naxalite incidents have considerably increased in Chhattisgarh for the last few days. After the recent tour of Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah in Bastar, the Naxalites are continuously venting their anger at the jawans and carrying out attacks. After the IED blast in Bijapur on Monday, another IED blast happened in Kanker here today when two BSF (Border Security Force) jawans have been injured.

The latest IED blast took place near the Kagbaras Tekri area between the Duda and Chilparas camps of Koylibeda. Kanker SP Shalabh Kumar Sinha has confirmed the IED blast. He told that the BSF jawans had gone out for the area domination patrol. Meanwhile, about two and a half kilometers north of COB Chilpara and about 1 kilometre south of COB Dhutta, Naxalites had planted the IED (improvised explosive device) in a drain.

During the area domination, the jawans came under the impact of the blast. BSF personnel number Sushil Kumar sustained injuries on his face and eyes. Another jawan Chhoturam has injured his right leg and hand. The treatment of the injured jawans is going on at Koylibeda Health Center.

On Monday, a CAF (Chattisgarh Armed Force) jawan was martyred after being hit by an IED planted by Naxalites in the Miratur police station area of ​​Bijapur. The jawans had left from Timner camp to provide security for the road construction work, while an IED blast took place in Tekri, 1 kilometre from Etepal camp. The martyred jawan was a resident of the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.