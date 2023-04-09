Durg (Chhattisgarh): A sleepy village in Durgi district of Chhattisgarh draws the attention of the nation, thanks to 15-year-old Chandrakala Ojha of Purai, who hogged the limelight, by entering the Golden Book of World Records. With high spirits, Chandrakala has created a world record by swimming continuously for eight hours in the Dongia pond of the village on Sunday. She went for swimming in the pond at 5 am and kept swimming till 1 pm. Scores of villagers, who were present at the venue, cheered her up while a three-member team of the Golden Book of World Records recorded the event.

She underwent a medical examination before she entering the pond. Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu also reached the spot to give a morale boost to Chandrakala. As soon as she came out of the pond after creating the record, people applauded her achievement. Chandrakala swam 64 rounds in the pond in eight hours. Soon after creating the record, she said, "I am very happy that I have created the world record in swimming. My parents, the people of the village as well as the Home Minister, gave me their full support and blessings in my endeavour."

The Home Minister praised Chandrakala and said, "In all, 160 children in Purai village are doing well in Kho Kho, Kabaddi and swimming. After setting the record, Manish Vishnoi, Asia Head of the Golden Book of World Records, said, "The record of swimming continuously for eight hours without a break was not recorded in any age group till now. We will now give the certificate to Chandrakala. Her record will now be recorded in the Golden Book of World Records so that whenever anyone searches for swimming records in the world Chandrakala's name appears at the top."