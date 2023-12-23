YOUTUBER MANISH KASHYAP WALKS OUT OF BEUR JAIL AFTER PATNA HIGH COURT GRANTS BAIL

Patna: The Patna High Court has granted bail to YouTuber Manish Kashyap in connection with a case of uploading a video showing a handcuffed man travelling in a train. Following, this Kashyap, was released from the Beur jail nearly after nine months. 13 cases have been registered against Kashyap, out of which seven are in Bihar and six in Tamil Nadu.

Kashyap was booked for circulating a fake video showing a person travelling handcuffed inside a train on his YouTube channel. As a consequence, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the National Security Act. This was confirmed by senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Police.

On March 18, 2023, Manish Kashyap had surrendered in Bettiah court. He had approached the Supreme Court for the removal of the National Security Act. The apex court had granted him relief. On Wednesday, Justice Sunil Kumar Panwar granted Manish Kashyap regular bail. Among the seven cases registered in Bihar, a case pertains to an assault on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and a bank manager.