Banda(Uttar Pradesh): A youth allegedly killed his mother with a stick in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday, a police official said. The incident took place in the Naraini Kotwali area. The accused has been identified as Rambabu. Acting on a tip-off, the police reached the spot, where the accused was sitting inside the room with a blood-stained stick and the deceased was lying dead in the room.

The police took the woman to the hospital and arrested the accused. However, the doctors declared the woman brought dead. During the interrogation, the accused confessed his crime and said, "I had to kill my mother with a sword but I could not find a sword. That's why I killed the mother with a stick."

Confessing the crime, the accused further said, "Lord Mahadev came to me and said that I am the incarnation of Nageshwar. In this birth, I had to kill a woman, so I killed my mother." Sources said that the accused was suffering from mental health issues. Shyanbabu, the younger brother of the accused lodged a complaint against his brother.

Circle Officer Nitin Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused adding that the investigation is underway about the matter. He further said that action will be taken as per the law.