Patna (Bihar): A girl was shot at and grievously injured by a youth at a Taregana village in the Masaurhi sub-division of Bihar sparking commotion in the area. After injuring the girl, the accused pointed a pistol at his temple and pulled the trigger. The youth died while he was being shifted to a hospital.

The police said that prima facie it appears that both the youth and the girl were in courtship. It seemed that the relationship between the duo turned sour, said sources. The critically injured girl was taken to the subdivisional hospital in an ambulance from where she was shifted to a higher medical centre.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. People could not understand earlier when the first bullet was fired. But, when the second bullet was fired and saw the youth slumped on the ground. Locals rushed to the spot and took the youth to a hospital.

Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors declared the youth dead while the critically injured girl was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital after primary treatment at the sub-divisional hospital.