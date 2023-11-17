Bhagalpur: A youth, who was found bleeding from deep stab wounds in the toilet of a Bikaner-Guwahati Express train and deboarded by RPF for treatment, later died at a hospital in Bihar. Police said investigation is ona nd none was arrested in the incident so far .

Earlier, passengers raised alarm afer finding him in seruously injured inside the toilet as soon as the train reached the Navgachia railway station. The youth was attacked on his neck and stomach with a sharp weapon and locked in the toilet of the S9 coach of Bikaner Guwahati Express train (15633) coming from Veerpur.

He was later rushed to Navagachia Sub-Divisional Hospital for better treatment but he died there during treatment. The youth's Aadhar card has also been recovered. Sources said due to the fact that the youth was locked in the toilet for a long time, he suffered excessive bleeding from his body, resulting in his death.

Railway DSP Kundan Kumar and Inspector Ram Prasad Yadav reached the spot and during media interaction, they told that an attempt was made to murder the youth and he died due to excessive bleeding.