Munger: In a shocking incident which has come to light from Bihar, a woman has been shot at by a neighbour over a pettty argument over Rs 500 in Munger district with the bullet stuck in her body for six days due to lack of treatment, the family said. Sources said that the firing incident took place on Thursday, December 7.

The woman Kajal Devi hailing from Tikarampur Devnandan Mandal Tola ward number 6, across the Ganga under the Mufassil police station limits had a dispute with her neighbor Poonam Singh over Rs 500 after which the latter fired a bullet which hit the woman in the stomach. Since that day, the bullet has not been removed from the woman's body, which is now stuck in her body leaving her writhing in pain, her husband Kanhaiya Jha said.

“There was a dispute over money and a fight broke out. Meanwhile, Poonam opened fire, which hit my wife Kajal Devi, who came to intervene, on her right side, below her stomach,” Jha said adding he took his wife to the hospital. Jha said that Singh had borrowed Rs 500 from him in the name of treatment for his brother-in-law.

“But instead of getting the treatment done, he drank liquor of that money himself and also made his brother-in-law drink it. When my wife protested against this, Poonam Singh shot her above the waist, due to which she was seriously injured,"Jha, said. He said that after being shot, he immediately took his injured wife to Khagaria hospital from where she was referred to Begusarai.

“She was later referred to Bhagalpur from Begusarai Hospital, but she could not be treated in any government hospital,” said Jha. He said that he has been wandering from hospital to hospital with his wife with the bullet, while traveling through the body, getting stuck in her chest. Jha said that doctors at a private hospital have told him that it would cost Rs 2 lakh for the treatment adding he did not have that much money.

Feeling helpless he took his wife back home, he said. The local police of Mufassil police station reached the house of the victim woman to take her statement. They again sent her to Munger Sadar Hospital for treatment, but due to the absence of a surgeon in the Sadar Hospital, she was not given treatment, the family said adding he is now taking his wife to Patna for specialised treatment.

Civil Surgeon of Munger Sadar Hospital, Dr. PM Sahay said that the bullet is stuck in the chest of the woman for which the treatment “is not possible here”. There is not a single surgeon in the Sadar Hospital. The woman Has been referred to Patna," he said. Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. Raman Kumar said, "The victim woman has been referred to a tertiary care health center.”

Police station incharge Amarendra Kumar said that on the basis of the statement of the victim woman, a case has been registered against the accused adding investigation into the case is going on.