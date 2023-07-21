Muzaffarpur: Objecting to the extra-marital affair proved costly for a woman. The victim hailing from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district received a triple talaq message from her husband over the phone on July 18. Fed up with the frequent quarrels over the illicit affair, victim Shama Parveen had left her husband's house in Sitamarhi district and was staying at her parent's place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

On July 18, the victim received a WhatsApp message from her husband issuing triple talaq to her. Now, Shama Parveen has complained to the Aurai police station. The Station House Officer of the Aurai police station in Muzaffarpur district, Roopak Kumar while confirming the registration of the complaint, said, "A woman has complained about triple talaq. The victim has been staying with her parents in the Aurai block of Muzaffarpur district. Now, the matter is being referred to Bathnaha in Sitamarhi district because the husband of the victim stays there."

Victim Shama Parveen alleged that her husband was having an affair with someone else. "On several occasions, I objected to the illicit affair. But my husband was still carrying out the illicit ties. On several occasions, quarrels broke out over the issue. Ultimately fed up with this I went to my parents' house in Muzaffarpur, district along with my only kid. I also blocked his mobile number. After some time, my husband called me on some other's phone number. While I was talking to my husband, he asked me to unblock the number as something important he had to discuss," said Shama, adding, "The moment I unblocked my phone number. I received a WhatsApp message in which triple talaq was written. My husband also told me over the phone that he was freeing me forever."

The victim's father, Mohammad Tamanna, also said that his son-in-law, Aslam was having an affair with another woman. "This was the reason, my son-in-law gave triple talaq to my daughter over the phone. On the night of July 18, Aslam gave triple talaq to my daughter over a WhatsApp message. My daughter was mentally upset and she is staying with us."

Also read: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife for seeking household expenses in Gujarat's Ahmedabad