Katihar (Bihar): In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found dead with their throats slit in a house in Bihar's Katihar. The incident took place in Singhpur village under Ballia Belon police station area limits on Tuesday night. According to preliminary information, the deceased were identified as Safad Zareen, her eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. All three were killed by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon.

According to official sources, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Sources said that prima facie it seems that the killer slit the throats of the three deceased in the absence of the woman's husband.

