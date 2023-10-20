Bhojpur: In a tragic road accident, a woman and her two children died after being hit by a train near Dulaur Tola of Charpokhari police station area on Ara-Sasaram railway section in Bhojpur district of Bihar, an official said on Friday. The woman's father has alleged foul play. All three were identified as residents of nearby Dulaur Tola.

The deceased woman has been identified as Guddi Devi, 28, wife of Pintu Singh, resident of Dulaur Tola village. After this incident, a crowd of nearby villagers gathered at the spot. Meanwhile, the local police was also informed about the incident. As soon as information about the incident was received, Charpokhari police station chief reached the spot with his team and took into custody all three bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

The police station incharge said that prima facie it appears to be a case of death due to being hit by a train. The family members of the deceased woman also reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The parents however alleged it to be a case of mass murder. The deceased's father, Shivprasan Yadav, resident of Ishwarpura village of Gadhani police station area, alleged that the daughter has been murdered.

"My daughter was being assaulted since Thursday. As soon as I got the information about this, I reached my daughter's village where I got information about her death. My daughter has been murdered," Shivprasan Yadav, father of the deceased woman said. There is an atmosphere of chaos in the village after the death of three people of the same family.