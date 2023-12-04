Bagaha (Bihar): A woman was killed after a tiger attacked her in Bihar's Bagaha. The incident that occurred 100 metres away from an SSB camp has left locals fuming against the forest department. An investigation has been initiated by the forest officials.

The incident took place near Pidari village of Govardhana forest area on Sunday afternoon. The victim, identified as Chilhoriya Devi, hailed from Bakhri in Ramnagar of Bagaha. She had taken her herd of buffaloes to the forest outskirts for grazing when a tiger lurking in the bushes attacked her and dragged her into the forest. Her body was found inside the forest after a four to five-hour search.

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind the bushes and attacked the woman while she was busy grazing her cattle. Before anyone could spot her, the animal dragged her into the forest, an eye witness said.

"She was about to return home after grazing her cattle when a tiger attacked her. There were many shepherds who were present in the area at that time. When they heard the woman shout they ran into the forest searching for her. However, the search continued for four to five hours before the body was found," Ranjit Oraon, victim's nephew said.