WOMAN COP SHOT IN ARM WHILE MAKING VIDEOS IN PATNA HOSPITALISED

Patna: A woman constable was injured after being shot while making a video with her friend at Marine Drive in Patna on Wednesday night. Police have initiated an investigation on the basis of her friend's statement. No one has been arrested in this connection yet.

The incident took place at around 10 pm yesterday when Pammi Khatoon, deployed in Patna Police Lines and her friend Shabana Azmi, Sub Inspector in Purnia were at the Marine Drive. The two were clicking photographs and making videos when suddenly someone fired at Pammi leaving her left arm injured.

Pammi is posted in the HRMS of Patna Police Line. The identity of the shooter and the reason behind the act could not be ascertained yet, police said.

According to Pammi an unknown man aimed his gun at her and shot her. She said that she did not know why she was targeted. Her husband said that there must be some reason behind the act because nobody would shoot another person just like that.

"The miscreant first asked me the address of Digha Golambar. When I was about to tell him, he pulled out his gun and shot. My friend, who was also with me was saved as she was some distance away," Pammi said.

She was immediately admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital. Law and Order DSP Krishna Murari Prasad said that doctors have stated her condition to be stable. The incident is being investigated and prima facie it seems that she was shot due to some personal reasons, police said.