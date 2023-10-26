WOMAN COP FIGHTS CANCER WHILE CRACKING CRIME IN GAYA

Gaya: A 54-year-old sub inspector from Bihar's Gaya district is doing her duty despite suffering from colon cancer. Kumkum Kumari is posted in Magadh Medical police station of Gaya.

Although Kumari is braving all odds, her confidence has not wavered even the slightest bit. She is currently being treated at Apollo Hospital in Delhi and has proved to be an inspiration for all through her indomitable spirit. According to Kumari her job is not just a mere profession but a social responsibility.

In 2019, while she was on duty at Magadh Medical police station, she suddenly collapsed and was admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital (ANMMCH) in an unconscious state. Later the investigation report diagnosed her with colon cancer. Following which, she was referred to Delhi for better treatment. Currently, she has to go to Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment after every two months.

Kumari is a resident of Rambagh locality under Sadar police station in Purnia district. She joined Bihar Police as a constable on October 24, 1989 and got promoted to the post of sub inspector in 2019. Earlier, her husband passed off and she has a daughter.

"I am serving as a sub inspector in Magadh Medical police station. Five years back, doctors told me that I have colon cancer but I never let my morale break. I decided to fight the disease. It needs a lot of courage to fight against this disease so one should never lose courage," Kumari said.