Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident reported from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, a woman along with her husband allegedly killed her paramour and later confessed her crime before the police. Police have taken the woman into custody while her husband is absconding after the murder. A police official said that the incident took place within the Karja police station limits of Muzaffarpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Kumar. Sources said that the woman called her paramour to her house and along with her husband killed her by strangulating him. Sources said that the woman's husband used to be away from home for work. Her wife started having an affair with a young man from the village itself.

Sources said that the woman's husband came to know about the illicit relationship. Fearing repercussions, the woman hatched a conspiracy to kill her paramour to win her husband's trust. The woman told her husband that the youth harasses her and motivated him to eliminate her paramour. Later, as part of the conspiracy, the woman called her paramour home by deception and both the husband and wife together strangled him to death with a rope, sources said.

After killing the young man, the couple dumped the body in a field in the vicinity of their house. In the morning, when the local people saw the body while going to the farm, they informed the police. A team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the dead body and sent it for postmortem. A police official said that while the investigation into the case was going on, the woman suddenly reached the police station and confessed to her crime.

Police said that the woman said that the illicit relationship was bothering her due to which she hatched a conspiracy to kill the young man. Following the woman's statement, police have taken her into custody. Since the incident, the woman's husband is said to be absconding, for whose arrest raids are being conducted by the police.

Kumar Chandan, SDPO, Saraiya said that police is probing all the angles in the case.