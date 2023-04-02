Bhagalpur: JD(U) MLA from Gopalpur Gopal Mandal courted fresh controversy on Sunday saying that if anyone opposes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in front of him he will behead that person. Speaking at JDU's Bhim Samvad program in Navgachia, the MLA also said that none has done as much work for the development of Bihar as Nitish Kumar.

Lashing out at the BJP, he accused the ruling party at the Centre and the JDF(U)'s former ally of indulging in falsehood and making futile hues and cries. He also said that JD(U) workers are often on the backfoot when the BJP makes a ruckus and asked them to uphold the development work done by Nitish Kumar.

Mandal claimed that with the kind of statements, BJP leaders are making it seems that they will remain the only party after removing everyone else adding that such a situation will never occur.

" BJP can do nothing else but tell lies. With the statements, the BJP leaders issued it seems that they think they will be the only party after removing everyone else. It will never happen. No one else has done as much development work as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. No one opposes Nitish Kumar in front of me. If anyone does, I will behead him," said Mandal.

He made the remarks in presence of Building Construction Minister of Bihar Government Ashok Chaudhary, Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal, and JDU MLC Sanjay Singh. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal distanced himself from the MLA's remarks.

When asked by reporters about the MLAs remarks, the Bhagalpur MP said that they should ask the questions to the person who had made the remarks and not him. " Ask these questions to the person who has made the remarks. Why are you asking me," he said.