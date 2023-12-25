WHY SHOULD I BE ANGRY WITH INDIA LEADERS NITISH RUBBISHES REPORT OF JD U S DISTANCE WITH BLOC

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday rubbished reports that he was angry with the INDIA alliance of which his Janata Dal (United), the party he helms, is a constituent. He, however, insisted that seat-sharing has to be finalised soon.

Earlier, talks of reported discord between the INDIA alliance and JD(U) chief surfaced after the fourth meeting of the bloc in New Delhi on December 19. Nitish was conspicuous in his absence at the meeting which almost all top leaders of the alliance. Now, Bihar CM himself has clarified the situation during an interaction with media in Patna.

"A lot of news is being spread about my displeasure. It is wrong news. Why should I be angry? My effort has always been to ensure that all the opposition parties come together so that we can defeat BJP in 2024," Kumar said. He further said that he has no other desire but to ensure the coming together of all like-minded parties to contest the elections and defeat the BJP.

"I don't hanker after post," he said and brushed off the report that he is distraught over not being made PM candidature. When asked journalists asked if JD(U) is disunited over a few issues, he said such a discussion is useless. "JD(U) is united and we are working for the upcoming elections. Who can break my party?" Nitish asked.