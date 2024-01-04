WHY DOES RAM NEED MODI FOR MANDIR TEJASHWI SLAMS HYPE ON AYODHYA TEMPLE

Madhubani: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya saying the PM wanted to beat his own trumpet by taking credit of teh grand construction build with crores of rupees.

"If Ram wanted, wouldn't he have built his own temple? Why does he need Modi? There should not be any overdo. The intention has to be clear," Yadav said said in Madhubani on Wednesday. He was at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district to unveil the statue of former MP, late professor Ramdev Bhandari.

Yadav, who primarily targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further said, "Modi ji only gives speeches. What work has he done? Look at the condition of railways. He had talked about transferring Rs 15 lakh to the account of the poor. Black money is yet to arrive from Swiss Bank. People like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi looted banks and went abroad and what did the Modi do?." Yadav added that Modi promised big during election campaigns but failed to deliver the goods.