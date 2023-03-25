Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday appeared before the CBI for questioning in connection with the alleged Land for Jobs Scam case. Tejashwi had missed the earlier three summons that were issued to him by the CBI. Although neither an FIR was lodged against Tejashwi nor chargesheet filed against him, his problems are likely to rise after this.

As the investigation in the alleged Land for Jobs Scam proceeded, it was found that Tejashwi reportedly had connections with the case. His name surfaced in connection with the luxurious bungalow located in Delhi's New Friends Colony that is owned by him and his family. Officials of the investiating agency found that the D-1088 bungalow costs over Rs 150 crore while it was bought at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. After Tejashwi's links with the bungalow was found, CBI summoned him for questioning.

So far, 14 people including former chief ministers RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Lalu's daughter Hema and others have been named in the charge sheet. All the accused were produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. They were also given bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in this case. The case's next hearing has been listed on March 29.

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav reaches CBI Delhi office for questioning in land for jobs case

When Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway minister in the UPA-1 government (2004-2009), he gave jobs to 12 people from Patna in exchange of land. These people in the posts of fourth grade employees of Railways without any advertisement. The scam allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2009.