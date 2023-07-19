Motihari: The Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a wanted member of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) Usman Sultan Khan alias Yakub in connection with the Phulwari Sharif “terror conspiracy” case, official sources said on Wednesday. It is learnt that Usman Sultan Khan alias Yakub was arrested by ATS with the help of Patna and Motihari district police from his village Chakia in Motihari.

East Champaran SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the development adding that further investigation is going on in this regard. The arrest has been made in connection with the 'terror conspiracy' related to the busting of the alleged terror module busted in Phulwari Sharif in Bihar in July last year. It can be recalled that the Bihar police had then claimed to have busted the module by arresting three accused in the case.

They were identified as prime Athar Parvez and Md Jalaluddin Khan, Arman Malick, alias "Imteyaz Anwer", and Nooruddin Zangi, alias "Advocate Nooruddin". Bihar police also said that “incriminating articles” related to the PFI, including a document titled "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islamic India, Internal Document: Not for circulation" were seized from their possession.

The NIA which later took over the case, filed a charge sheet against them on Jan. 7. Pertinently, following the busting of the alleged terror module in Patna, a video of Yakub came to the fore. In the video, Yakub was seen giving training to the PFI cadres and hoisting the PFI flag. Yakub was on the radar of multiple investigative agencies including NIA and ATS, but he managed to escape by dodging the police and the investigating agencies.