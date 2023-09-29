VICE PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKHAR EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER INDECENT COMMENTS BEING MADE ON CONSTITUTIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Nalanda (Bihar): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed concern over the current situation in the country saying that some people knowingly or unknowingly make indecent comments on Constitutional institutions.

The Vice President reached the Rajgir Convention Center here and addressed the students and staff of Nalanda University. "They should not do this. Such behaviour is against our cultural heritage. Whoever makes such comments does so wearing political glasses," the Vice President said.

“It is a matter of contemplation, contemplation and concern that some people make indecent comments on constitutional institutions, wearing political spectacles, they should not do so, this conduct is contrary to our cultural heritage,” added Jagdeep Dhankhar.

While giving advice to such leaders, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said they should maintain decorum in their conduct before giving statements. "Because the higher the position a person holds, his conduct should also be dignified. People who comment just to gain political mileage are doing a great disservice to the country. Our resolve is to create the cultural heritage of the country, our heritage," he added.

The main function was organized at Sushma Swaraj Auditorium and it began with the national anthem. After this, the Vice Chancellor felicitated the Vice President. First, the Vice Chancellor addressed the students and teachers.

The Vice President also said that an MoU has been signed with the Indian Council of World Affairs, through which coordination and discussions can be held with other institutes.

Upon arrival, the Vice President was welcomed by Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar and senior officials of the University.