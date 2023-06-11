Patna Three sisters from Uzbekistan were languishing at the Bihar Institute of Correctional Administration in Vaishali To release the foreign nationals their elder sister reached Bihar from Uzbekistan According to sources the three sisters from Uzbekistan befriended a young man on Facebook and reached India without a visa via Nepal The planning of the man was to push all three into prostitution On October 27 2021 Sashastra Seema Bal SSB caught all three in Araria When the matter reached the Araria court the court declared the three sisters innocent and directed them to be sent to UzbekistanAlso read Jaipur court convicts 2 in money laundering case linked to narcotics smugglingHowever for the last 10 months the three sisters have been serving sentences at the Bihar Institute of Correctional Administration The elder sister who came to take her sisters back said I reached India in search of my three sisters and have been trying to find them for a year and a half When I came to know that the court has declared the innocent and given permission to go to Uzbekistan I was relieved However the Bihar Institute of Correctional Administration Hajipur do not allow the three sisters to return to Uzbekistan due to the rules The elder sister said When I went to meet my sisters they did not allow me to meet them After pleading with them they let me meet my sisters My sisters had multiple wounds and were telling me that they want to die by suicide